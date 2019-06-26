Man injured after being stabbed in shopping centre attack
The injured man was found with stab wounds after the attack on Wednesday.
A man has been left injured after being stabbed in a broad daylight attack at a Glasgow shopping centre.
Police were called to Drumchapel Shopping Centre on Kilfauns Drive after reports that a man had been stabbed at around 4.15pm on Friday.
When they arrived the man was found with stab wounds and rushed to hospital.
Medical staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital have described his condition as stable.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the incident.
She said: "Enquires continue."
