Funeral for murdered woman Emma Faulds to be held next week

Ms Faulds' family have urged mourners to wear bright colours in tribute.

Funeral: Emma Faulds will be laid to rest next week.

The funeral of Emma Faulds whose remains were found in a forest nearly two months after her disappearance is due to take place next week.

The 39-year-old had last been seen on April 28 at Fairfield Park in Monkton, South Ayrshire.

Remains found in Galloway Forest, in Dumfries and Galloway, on June 14 were identified as the Kilmarnock woman.

On a Facebook page for family business Faulds the Butcher in Kilmarnock, a post confirmed the funeral would take place on Wednesday, July 3 in the town.

It said: "[The funeral] will take place next Wednesday, July 3 at 2pm at the New Laigh Kirk followed by a brief service at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Dreghorn at 3.30pm.

"For those of you who are travelling a distance please give yourself plenty of time as parking around the church is extremely limited.

"Emma wasn't one for dark colours so bright colourful clothes would be appreciated.

"As I mentioned last week the support and love from the community and beyond is very much appreciated by us all.

"Please keep Emma in your prayers and in your thoughts."

Last month, a man appeared in court charged with the murder of Ms Faulds.

Ross Willox was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice on May 10 before returning to Ayr Sheriff Court a week later for a second hearing.

The 40-year-old from Ayrshire made no plea and was remanded in custody.

