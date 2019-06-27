Man stabbed to death and another injured at house

Emergency crews were called to reports of an assault in Falkirk at 7.20am on Thursday.

Death: The man died in Burnside Court. Google 2019

A man has been stabbed to death at a house in Falkirk.

Emergency crews were called to reports of an assault at Burnside Court, Camelon, at around 7.20am on Thursday.

Two men were found seriously injured at the scene but one died a short time later.

Police are treating his death as suspicious and a man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We responded to a report of an assault at an address in Burnside Court, Camelon, at around 7.20am on Thursday, June 27.

"Upon arrival, two men were found with serious injuries and were treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service, however, sadly one of the men passed away.

"His death is being treated us suspicious and inquiries are ongoing.

"A man has been arrested in connection with this incident."

