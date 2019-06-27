Men charged after £1.5m worth of cocaine seized in raid

The drugs were discovered at a business premises in Glasgow at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Glasgow: A business was targeted by the police. Google 2019

Four men have been charged after £1.5m worth of cocaine was seized by police during a raid.

The specialist officers discovered the drugs after targeting a business on Carlyle Avenue in Hillington Industrial Estate, Glasgow, at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

The men - aged 36, 39, 44 and 55 - have been arrested and charged over the haul and were due before Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective superintendent Stephen Grant said: "This very significant seizure reinforces our commitment to disrupting those criminals who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

"It ensures that £1.5m of cocaine will not be distributed to our local communities and it will have a huge impact on disrupting drug activity and supply.

"We will continue to target criminality, makes seizures and rid communities of illegal drugs."

If you have concerns over drugs in your area, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.