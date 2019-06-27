Process to replace Monklands Hospital 'should be re-run'

The Scottish Government made the recommendation following a review of the process.

The Scottish Government have recommended that the process for finding a replacement site for Monklands Hospital should be re-run.

It follows the government's independent review of NHS Lanarkshire's decision to recommend the new Monklands Hospital should be built at Gartcosh.

The review recommends the creation of a citizens' jury to ensure that NHS Lanarkshire takes account of the views of the public in its decision making process.

It further recommends that the re-run process for deciding the location of the new hospital should be overseen by independent advisers to ensure an independent and transparent process.

SNP MSP Alex Neil, who had requested the review alongside SNP MP Neil Gray, said the recent blue-water scandal at St Ambrose High School, Buchanan High School and Townhead community centre in Coatbridge would make a decision to build a hospital on a former steelworks site "absurd and unacceptable".

Mr Neil said: "Since this independent review was commissioned it has become even clearer that the Gartcosh site isn't fit for purpose.

"The blue water scandal at St Ambrose/Buchanan High School has rendered any idea of building a new state-of-art hospital on a former steelworks site as absurd and unacceptable.

"The people of Monklands would rise up in unison against Gartcosh as the site of the new hospital. I hope Lanarkshire Health Board will recognise that, for any proposal to carry the necessary level of public support and the trust of the wider community, the new hospital has to be built within the Monklands area."

Mr Gray added: "What this review highlights most of all is the need for the people of Monklands to have a greater and more proportionate say over where they want their hospital to be. That is what we have been saying from the beginning and why we asked Jeane Freeman to consider this review.

"I hope the idea of a citizens' jury can be looked at quickly and its membership drawn from the Monklands catchment. There are also a number of other areas requiring more work, including the cost benefit analysis, planning and transport issues, all of which we highlighted in our submission to NHS Lanarkshire.

"The clinicians involved have done a great job creating a clinical model that works, which gives us a good point to work from. I hope, using this review, we can all move forward quickly and work together to build the fantastic new hospital the people of Monklands need and deserve."

Jeane Freeman, health secretary, said that the Government was committed to replacing the Monklands Hospital and providing local people with the highest quality of healthcare services.

Ms Freeman said: "The report makes three recommendations for NHS Lanarkshire to implement and eight recommendations for the Scottish Government.

"The key recommendations relate to NHS Lanarkshire and they have been asked to make provision for new independent external members to join the project board, to re-evaluate the top two scoring options for the site selection and to develop a clear vision for the existing site which takes account of the local community.

"I have accepted the recommendations on adding independent members to the project board and developing a vision for the existing site.

"For the remaining recommendation on the site selection process, I have asked NHS Lanarkshire to broaden out the process and to work closely with the local planning authority to ensure that they can support and contribute to a more constructive, inclusive and open site option review with meaningful public engagement.

"This will mean that if there are any viable sites beyond Gartcosh and Glenmavis, they will be considered and it will ensure that the most appropriate site is identified through the option appraisal process and it is supported by the local community."

Neena Mahal, chair of NHS Lanarkshire, said: "I welcome the report from the Independent Review Panel (IRP) today.

"I am committed to implementing the IRP's recommendations, in order to address the urgent need to replace University Hospital Monklands."

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire council said: "North Lanarkshire council would consider any application put to the planning committee."

