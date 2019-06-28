  • STV
Sexual health charity under pressure as NHS services close

Susan Ripoll Susan Ripoll

The Terrence Higgins Trust is under pressure after NHS services shut due to staff shortages.

A sexual health charity is struggling to cope with demand after a number of NHS services closed due to staff shortages.

Of the 14 Sandyford clinics across Greater Glasgow and Clyde, four have been temporarily shut and another three have reduced opening times.

The changes were rolled out in January and were due to last three months, however, the health board does not know when they will re-open.

One woman from Glasgow cannot get an appointment for a check up until the end of August.

Mandy Rose Jones said: "It's really frustrating that there's not an appointment for so long. I'm not an emergency case but what if somebody was?

"Getting a check up on your sexual health should be a part of everyone's self care and something you tick the box, but, if doing that is so difficult, people might feel more reluctant to deal with it and that's not the way it should be at all, it should be quick and easy".

The sites offer a number of services including sexual health checkups and counselling.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde says the average wait for a routine appointment is currently eight weeks across the services.

To avoid the wait, members of the public have turned to the charity, Terrence Higgins Trust, which provides a drop in for HIV and STI testing.

'In recent months we've seen a definite upturn in demand for the services. We've got limited availability for our clinics so we are running at capacity now, sometimes over capacity.'
Alan Eaglieson, Terrence Higgins Trust

Alan Eaglieson, from the Terrence Higgins Trust, said: "In recent months we've seen a definite upturn in demand for the services. We've got limited availability for our clinics so we are running at capacity now, sometimes over capacity.

"We're concerned at the moment because we see rising STI rates across Scotland, some of the highest in 2018 reported there, so in terms of early detection access to treatment, access to advice, so people know how to have good sexual health, all of those can only be done through free access to services".

The clinics which have been closed are Castlemilk, Pollock, Kirkintilloch and Drumchapel.

Rona Mackay, MSP for Strathkelvin and Bearsden, said: "It is vital that it reopens because it performs a crucial service, if it doesn't it's just going to add to waiting lists in other places.

"We're encouraging people to be very careful with their health to go for all sorts of screenings and for young people in particular it has to be accessible and it has to be quick".

The health board has put on additional services and says patients will be offered the first available appointment at a local clinic but can choose to attend any clinic of their choice.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "Every effort is being made to address the staffing issues and in the meantime, patients are being offered appointments at our other clinics.

"Where someone has acute symptoms, is unwell and needs treatment or at risk of pregnancy and needs emergency contraception, then they may be seen on the same day or within two working days wherever this is possible.

"Over the summer months we will be adding more clinics to improve access."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.