Queen to receive Gaelic greeting on Scots school visit

The monarch will hand out prizes to pupils at Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld.

Royal: The Queen will visit North Lanarkshire. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The Queen is to receive a Gaelic welcoming as she visits a school in North Lanarkshire to present awards to pupils.

She will be met by the lord lieutenant of Dunbartonshire and the lord lieutenant of Lanarkshire as she arrives at Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld on Friday.

Pupils will then greet her in Gaelic, before a performance by North Lanarkshire Schools' Pipe Band.

Greenfaulds High School is the centre for Gaelic medium education in the council area and currently has around 90 pupils studying the language.

The present school roll is around 1400 pupils from first to sixth year.

Local historians and the head teacher Linda Park will then invite the Queen to view an exhibition about the school's history.

She will also visit the auditorium for a Gaelic poetry recital by pupils from Condorrat Primary School and a Gaelic song will be performed by pupils from East Dunbartonshire String Ensemble.

The Queen will then present awards to pupils and staff before receiving a posy and unveiling a plaque to mark the visit.

