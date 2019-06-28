Queen of the Clyde makes a splash after £2.4m investment

TS Queen Mary is set to return to Glasgow after undergoing £400,000 of work in a dry dock.

A famous Clyde steamer is set to return to Glasgow after undergoing £400,000 of work in a dry dock.

TS Queen Mary, which returned to Scotland in 2016, has now had £2.4m invested in it and will arrive at the Glasgow Science Centre on Friday morning.

The ship was built on the Clyde in 1933 and carried famous passengers including the Queen Mother until it was retired.

Friends of TS Queen Mary, a charity set up to preserve the ship and help through the restoration work, was key in raising the money required.

Iain Sim, chairman, said: "Since TS Queen Mary's return to Glasgow in 2016, over 200 apprentices and volunteers invested 10,000 hours in stripping her out.

"These very generous donations have allowed us to carry out this dry-docking, which was essential in order to fully assess and plan the next steps of the restoration journey.

"TS Queen Mary has very much turned a corner."

During the dry dock at Dales Marine in Greenock the ship was laser scanned so a 3D model could be built.

The ship itself was UHP blasted to fully strip it back to its bare steel and then repainted with new lettering.

Crawford Paterson, vice chairman, added: "We are delighted that in addition to carrying out essential project tasks, we have been able to fully restore the appearance of the ship to her 1933 profile.

"The workmanship of Dales Marine has been fantastic; their attention to detail in re-painting Queen Mary has been amazing, right down to the gold lettering at the bow.

"She really now looks like the Queen of the Clyde."

