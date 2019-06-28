  • STV
Speeding driver jailed for killing cousin's daughter

Martin McGuire locked up for five years after causing death of 12-year-old Abbie McLaren.

Abbie McLaren: Was crossing the road when she was struck.
A speeding driver who caused the death of his cousin's daughter has been jailed for five years.

Martin McGuire, 39, was driving at 51mph in a 30 zone when he struck 12-year-old Abbie McLaren, whose father Adam was a passenger in the car.

She was crossing the road after getting off a bus in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, on February 12.

The impact threw her into a parked car, leaving her with multiple injuries and she died in hospital that evening.

McGuire admitted causing Abbie's death by dangerous driving, and also driving without a licence or insurance during a previous hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lady Scott imposed the five-year jail term and an eight-and-a-half year driving ban when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh for sentencing on Friday. 

She said: "Abbie McLaren was 12-years-old. She was a child with her whole life ahead of her. 

"She was well-loved by her close family, especially her mum, brothers and sisters and her grandparents.

"All have been left devastated and will be forever bereft."

Martin McGuire: Was driving at 51mph in a 30 zone.
A fundraiser for the Dalziel High School pupil's family raised more £4000 in the days following her death.

The GoFundMe page, launched by Abbie's cousin, attracted hundreds of individual donations.

In a tribute at the time, school rector Robert Birch said: "This is a terrible tragedy and I know I'm speaking on behalf of all pupils, staff and friends at Dalziel when I say that Abbie's death has been a devastating loss to the entire school community.

"She was a very popular, happy and talented girl who will be deeply missed by everyone at the school, and her family is very much in all our thoughts.

"She had many friends here and came to school with a bright smile on her face, bringing joy to many."

Friends and family gathered to pay tribute to Abbie.
After the incident, more than 10,000 people signed an online petition calling for traffic-calming measures in the area where Abbie was killed.

Members of the community launched the petition calling on North Lanarkshire Council to take action.

It stated: "I can't imagine the pain and suffering the family are going through at this tough time and I think we all would not want it to happen to anyone again.

"So even the simplest pedestrian crossing, priority system or even speed camera just to let children cross safely or at least slow traffic down could make it a lot safer for our children, grandchildren and even elderly."

