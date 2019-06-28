Appeal after 14 chickens found dumped in wheelie bins

The distressed birds were discovered next to a chip shop in Wishaw on Wednesday.

Chickens: Found in bins. Scottish SPCA

Fourteen chickens have been found dumped in wheelie bins in North Lanarkshire.

Two of the birds were discovered dead and the others were found to be distressed inside the plastic bins in Wishaw on Wednesday.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident after a member of the public noticed a chicken roaming free just off Kirk Road.

A member of staff was later called out and made the grim discovery in bins next to a chip shop.

The animal welfare charity is now appealing for information.

Inspector Emma Sergeant said: "The white and brown chickens were found in two wheelie bins in very poor condition.

"When I first opened the bins, there was an awful stench. They were piled on top of each other and were in great distress.

"There were two dead birds and the other chickens were clearly struggling. It was 24C that day so it would have been unimaginably hot for them.

"We have yet to confirm whether the chickens died as a result of being inside the wheelie bins or if they were dead before being placed inside.

"However, someone deliberately put these girls in the bin with complete disregard for their welfare. They were caused great unnecessary suffering due to this act."

