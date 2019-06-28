Man jailed after being caught with £4m drugs stash

Kevin Dallas, 45, admitted having cocaine, heroin, cannabis and etizolam in West Dunbartonshire.

Glasgow: Kevin Dallas is now behind bars.

A man has been jailed after being caught with almost £4m worth of drugs.

Kevin Dallas was snared after a raid at a flat in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, in March this year.

Police had initially been alerted to a disturbance there.

Prosecutor Gillian Ross told the High Court in Glasgow it was "immediately apparent" drugs were being stored at the property.

This included £3.3m of cocaine, £124,000 of cannabis as well more than £40,000 of heroin.

Police also seized 800,000 etizolam pills - which are relaxants - valued at £409,000.

The hearing was told officers were initially unable to trace Dallas.

However, the 45-year-old was later held after agreeing to appear at a local police station.

His QC John Scullion told the court: "This is a case where he allowed himself to be used by others.

"He was unaware of the type, quantity and value of the drugs."

On Friday, Dallas pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

Lord Mulholland remanded him in custody pending sentencing in August.