Gunshot fired through flat window during street fight

The bullet smashed through the window of an adjacent flat in Cardon Square, Renfrew.

Renfrew: The gun was fired in Cardon Square. Google 2019

A manhunt has been launched after a gun was fired during a fight between two men in a Renfrewshire street.

No one was injured, however the bullet smashed through the window of an adjacent flat in Cardon Square.

Police believe the attack was targeted and have increased patrols in the area to help reassure the public.

The incident happened at around 8.25pm on Thursday.

The suspect pulled the gun on his 36-year-old victim.

After firing he made off in a white Audi RS3, which was parked in the cul-de-sac. It is believed there was also a passenger in the car.

Detective inspector Robert Bowie is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

He said: "The information I have at present leads me to believe that this was not a random attack and the 36-year-old man was the intended victim.

"If you have information about the identity of the driver or recognise his description, or that of the car he was driving, I would urge you to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

"Although this is most likely to be a targeted incident there will be increased uniform and high-visibility patrols in the Renfrew area to help reassure the public.

"Anyone with any concerns should engage with any of the officers."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

