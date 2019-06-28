Body found in search for missing Scot on Isle of Wight

Rosie Johnson, 22, who is from Glasgow went missing on the island on Sunday night.

Missing: A body has been found in the search for a missing woman.

Police searching for a missing Scot on the Isle of Wight have discovered a body.

Rosie Johnson, from Glasgow, was last seen at her work at the PGL Little Canada activity centre in Wootton on Sunday night.

Police and coastguard teams have been carrying out searches to find the 22-year-old, who is the niece of Edinburgh MSP Daniel Johnson.

On Friday afternoon, officers discovered the body of a woman in the Wootton area.

Formal identification procedures are ongoing, however Rosie's next of kin have been made aware of the discovery.

At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

