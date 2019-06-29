Airport chaplain checks out for the last time after a decade

Keith Banks said working at Glasgow Airport as its chaplain was his dream job.

Glasgow airport's chaplain has said his role has been a 'tremendously rewarding' as he steps down after a decade.

Retired Salvation Army officer Keith Banks has been the chaplain at Glasgow Airport since 2009, and said he had always dreamed of taking up the role ever since living in Scotland forty years ago.

"When I lived in Scotland in the 80s, I said to my wife one day 'all I want to do in retirement is be the chaplain at Glasgow Airport'. Part of me didn't think it would happen but I cherished the dream.

"After my wife died 11 years ago, six months later I had a call from someone who said 'would you like to be a chaplain'. I said 'it depends where you have in mind' and they said 'it's Glasgow Airport.

"I said I'd have to think about it but inside I was going yes!"

Keith says his love of aviation and airports drew him to the job, but what he has enjoyed most about the role has been the people.

"My whole life has been with people and I have 56 years service as a Salvation Army officer or minister, which I've spent with people.

"In an airport you're meeting people from all over the world, different kinds of people, there's the staff that I've managed to build relationships with and friendships, being admitted into the private stories of so many of the staff.

"There has been such a measure of fulfillment in that for me."

Keith says one of his highlights was working at the airport during the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and meeting athletes from all over the world.

He took a special interest in the Papua New Guinea team having spent four years in the country with the Salvation Army, and ensured the team had a hearty meal before they travelled home.

He also helped introduce the Chaplain's Charity in 2010, during which time the airport has raised almost £60,000 for good causes such as The Teddy Bear Foundation, CHAS, Robin House Children's Hospice and Teenage Cancer Trust.

In his role as airport chaplain, Keith acts as a kind of Christian minister, but says he doesn't go around "preaching" as "it's not his style".

Instead he says he finds the role fulfilling as he helps staff who need advice or passengers who find themselves in times of difficulty.

"There are bereaved people in an airport every single day, I may not always find them but they are here," he says.

"I met a lady once who was on her way to visit a family member and whilst she was in the airport, she received the news that he had died.

"To have a lovely prayer room like we have here which is a sanctuary for people and to be available to talk to people at that time, that's an enormous privilege for me."

Now looking forward to retirement, Keith plans to write an autobiography about his life but first will conduct his grandson's wedding in July.

"When I look back, I shall think 'that was the icing on the cake'," he says about his decade at the airport.

"Tremendously rewarding, incredibly fulfilling and what a privilege for me."

