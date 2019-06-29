Man's body recovered from river after police search

Police were called after two men were spotted in the River Clyde on Friday evening.

River: A man's body has been recovered. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man has died after his body was recovered from the River Clyde.

Police divers recovered the man's body near Blantyre Mill Road in Bothwell in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The find follows reports that two men were spotted in the river around 10.10pm on Friday evening.

One man managed to get out of the water and did not require medical attention.

The second man could not be located so police divers began to search the area.

His body was recovered from the water at around 3am on Saturday.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

