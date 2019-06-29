Man and woman seriously injured after murder bid by gang

The man and woman were attacked on Friday evening in Greenock by a gang of men.

Attack: A man and woman are seriously injured. Police Scotland

A man and women have been seriously injured following a murder bid by an armed gang of men.

The man and woman were attacked by a group of men armed with weapons on Belville Street in Greenock at 11.45pm on Friday evening.

Emergency services attended and the 37-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Hospital staff describe her condition as critical.

The 43-year-old man was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for a head injury. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

Police are treating the attack as attempted murder on the woman and as a serious assault on the man.

Two men aged 31 and 36 have been arrested in connection with this incident.

Detective Sergeant Ross MacDonald said: "This was an extremely violent attack on this man and woman and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Belville Street area around the time of the incident last night, who may have witnessed this attack take place, or who was driving by and may have dash-cam footage to come forward to police.

"I would like to speak to the driver of a grey Mini who was in the Street at the time, as she may have information that is vital to this investigation.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the local area, and uniformed officers are also providing public reassurance and I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to officers."

Anyone with information that will help the ongoing investigation should contact Greenock Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 5831 of June 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

