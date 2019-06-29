The event, in aid of FAMS, celebrated the six-year-old ahead of the anniversary of her death.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6053864363001-alesha-macphail-s-family-hold-fun-day-in-her-memory.jpg" />

The family of Alesha MacPhail have held a fun day in celebration of her life ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

Held in her hometown of Coatbridge, the event was a chance to celebrate the six-year-old's life with activities and stalls.

Alesha was murdered by a teenage boy while staying with her father and grandparents in Rothesay, Bute, last July.

Money raised from Saturday's event will go towards Families and Friends Against Murder

and Suicide (FAMS), which supported Alesha's mother Georgina Lochrane over the past year.

"Today is all about Alesha and how she was - happy, fun, loving,caring and that's what we want today to be about," said Georgina.

"We want to remember Alesha for her and that's exactly what we're doing.

"All the activities were doing today we've put into Alesha's personality as well, so everything that's going on today, Alesha would have loved it. It's just like her, all bubbly, fun, happy."

Pamela Youngson, who is a volunteer with FAMS, said the fun day was a chance for people to celebrate the little girl's life.

"I think it's very important for Georgina to have a fun day in memory of Alesha to celebrate Alesha's life, to celebrate the fun, kind-hearted, vibrant, beautiful, loving little girl that Alesha was," she said.

"I think for Georgina that's the message that should be getting sent out to the world. Her life mattered instead of the circumstances surrounding her death.

"I think it's important to turn something so negative into something so positive and involve the community in it."

Georgina added: "We've got all the people she loved and cared about here today and we're making her so proud."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.