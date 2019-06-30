Free parking in Glasgow city centre on Sundays ends

New measures to tackle traffic congestion in the city centre have come into force.

Parking: New measures have come into force.

Free parking in Glasgow city centre on Sundays has come to an end.

Glasgow City Council announced the plans as part of a series of new measures that came into effect on Sunday.

The city centre road regulations previously in force in Glasgow allowed motorists to park up all day free of charge on a Sunday.

But the council said this stifles the availability of parking spaces and, in turn, creates a build up of traffic as drivers search for somewhere to leave their vehicles.

Traffic congestion is also known to create issues with air pollution.

The new measures will see payment required for on-street parking bays on a Sunday with waiting and loading restrictions also applied to single yellow lines.

'The new regulations will make Sunday on-street parking more frequently available to shoppers, visitors, tourists, blue badge holders and residents alike.' Glasgow City Council spokesperson

The use of on-street parking bays will be limited to a maximum stay of two hours, which is identical to arrangements for on-street parking in the city centre on a Monday to Saturday.

It is intended that the new measures will encourage a shift towards walking, cycling, buses and trains.

A spokesman for the council said: "This new range of measures is about tackling parking bay blocking in the city centre on a Sunday.

"Many drivers currently park on the street on a Saturday night, leaving their vehicles unmoved until well into the next day. Other motorists also take up spaces for long spells throughout the day on a Sunday.

"The new regulations will make Sunday on-street parking more frequently available to shoppers, visitors, tourists, blue badge holders and residents alike."

As part of the new measures, a number of taxi ranks will be extended or introduced across the city centre.

Good vehicles will have a number of exemptions from the waiting and loading restrictions at many locations, but drivers are advised to check signage.

