Man seriously assaulted by gang driving stolen Volkswagen

The 29-year-old man was treated for his injuries following the attack on Saturday evening.

A man has been seriously assaulted by gang travelling in a stolen vehicle in Glasgow.

On Saturday evening around 9.20pm, a 29-year-old man was stood on a grass verge talking with a friend near the One O One shop on Wardie Road, Easterhouse when a blue Volkswagen car, which may have been a Sharan, drove up.

Four men got out of the car and seriously assaulted the man.

Following the attack, the men got back into the VW car and sped down Wardie Road in the direction of Edinburgh Road.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Around 9.40pm the same evening, the blue VW car was discovered on fire within Sandymount Cemetery.

The car has been seized and will be examined by forensics officers.

Enquiries carried out have revealed the car was stolen from Edinburgh.

Detective Sergeant Colin Thapar said: "The motive for this attack remains unclear, however I do believe the victim was the intended target and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack to contact us.

"In particular if anyone has a dash cam, I would ask them to check their footage as it could hold footage which could assist our investigation.

"Also, if anyone saw the VW vehicle when it was being driven in the area, I would urge them to contact us. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4913 of June 29.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously

