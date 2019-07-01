Firefighters tackle blaze as it rips through disused hotel 

Four appliances were called to the derelict building in Ayr shortly after 3.30am on Monday.

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a former hotel in Ayr.

Four appliances were called to the derelict building on Miller Road at 3.32am on Monday morning.

The fire was extinguished at around 8am but crews remain at the scene to dampen down the building.

There were no reported casualties but the road has been closed in both directions.

A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 3.32am on Monday, July 1 to reports of a fire within a vacant building on Miller Road, Ayr.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the scene and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

"There are no reported casualties.

"Crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe."

