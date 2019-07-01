Killer's victim died in care home five years after attack

Jason Gilmour left dad-of-one Scott Hepburn brain damaged and paralysed from the neck down.

Gilmour was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man has been convicted of killing a man who died almost five years after being stamped and kicked on the head.

Jason Gilmour, 29, left dad-of-one Scott Hepburn brain damaged, paralysed from the neck down and only able to communicate by blinking.

Scott was cared for in a nursing home in Glasgow following the brutal attack.

Gilmour was jailed for five years and four months after admitting assaulting Mr Hepburn to the danger of his life in 2012, and was yesterday found guilty of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

He was originally on trial accused of murdering Scott, but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

Pathologist Dr Marjorie Turner told prosecutor Richard Goddard: "I have no doubt Mr Hepburn's death was as a result of complications of his traumatic brain injury."

Gilmour, from Kilwinning, repeatedly punched and kicked Scott in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, on June 11, 2012.

Scott was so severely injured that he died in April 2017, at Greenfield Park Care Home in Glasgow, aged 23.

Care worker Esther Donald, 53, told the court that Scott had to be fed by a tube.

Judge Lady Stacey deferred sentence on Gilmour until later this month for background reports.

