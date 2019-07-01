  • STV
  • MySTV

Clutha inquiry: Pilot has 'never experienced low fuel warning'

STV

George David Young handed over to the crew of the helicopter involved in a fatal crash in Glasgow.

FAI: Clutha tragedy.
FAI: Clutha tragedy. The Clutha Bar via Facebook

The pilot who handed over to the crew of the helicopter involved in a fatal crash in Glasgow said he has never experienced a low fuel warning when in flight.

George David Young, who arrived for his shift as pilot of the aircraft on the morning of November 29 2013, has given evidence to the fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the Clutha disaster.

It resumed at a temporary court at Hampden Park on Monday after a six-week break.

Pilot David Traill along with crew members Tony Collins and Kirsty Nelis died when the aircraft crashed on to the roof of the Clutha Vaults.

Pub customers Mark O'Prey, Gary Arthur, John McGarrigle, Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Samuel McGhee and Joe Cusker were also killed.

Mr Young was asked by Sean Smith QC, on behalf of the Crown, if he had ever experienced a low fuel warning when in flight, to which Mr Young replied: "Never." Mr Smith then asked about low fuel cautions and again the pilot replied: "Never."

He said he had experienced it in a training simulator in an exercise held after the accident.

Mr Smith asked if such a test had been done in flight but the pilot said it "wouldn't be safe to do so".

He earlier told the FAI he would routinely arrive around 7am for a 7.30am start and be at the base by the River Clyde before the police observers.

The events of the day shift on November 29 2013 were revisited, which began with a flight from Glasgow to Inverness before the helicopter was refuelled to search for a missing person.

Victims: Ten people were killed during the crash.
Victims: Ten people were killed during the crash.

It arrived at Inverness with 160kg of fuel and departed on the search in Strathpeffer with 410kg before arriving one hour and 35 minutes later with 160kg again.

The aircraft was then refuelled to 430kg before departing to Glasgow where it was refuelled to 400kg - the recommended take-off level.

It has previously been established at the FAI the aircraft was calculated to burn 200kg of fuel an hour, a burn rate of 3.3kg per minute.

Mr Young said he would make fuel calculations roughly every 20-30 minutes working on a basis of having 100kg minimum in the tank, allowing for 8kg of "unusable fuel".

He added this was because the minimum figure of fuel to land with - established by aircraft operator Bond - had changed to 90kg, having been 85kg at the time of the crash.

The inquiry before Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.