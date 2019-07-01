Man killed mum's childhood sweetheart with pool cue

Kristopher Reynolds and Martin Argyelan were found guilty of culpable homicide.

A dad-of-three has been convicted of killing his mother's childhood sweetheart with a pool cue.

Jim Thomson died after a broken part of the cue was stabbed into his face.

Kristopher Reynolds, 32, and co-accused Martin Argyelan, 27, denied murdering Mr Thomson, but were convicted of culpable homicide after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

The attack happened at Reynolds' mother's home at Harbury Place, Glasgow, on May 11 last year.

The court heard that dad-of-four Mr Thomson, 52, had moved in with Reynolds' mother Karen Millar in February 2018.

Mr Thomson and Ms Millar were boyfriend and girlfriend in their teenage years, but lost touch until they were reunited through Facebook.

The night of the killing Mr Thomson was in bed and staff nurse Ms Millar was at work when the two accused turned up at the house around 2am after a night out.

They began playing rap music loudly.

Mr Thomson, a mechanic with bus company McGills, who was working that day, asked the pair to turn the music down.

Tempers flared and Reynolds claimed he was punched on the face by Mr Thomson.

In evidence Reynolds said: "I was raging that I'd been assaulted after a day at work and a good night out. It all turned to rubbish. I was angry and I felt embarrassed."

Reynolds told the court that he snapped the pool cue in two and went upstairs to confront Mr Thomson.

However, he told the jurors he never struck the fatal blow and claimed he just threw the pool cue at Mr Thomson, but said it missed him.

Argyelan admitted picking up part of the broken cue and striking Mr Thomson with it, but denied murdering him.

He told police during an interview that he did this after Reynolds and Mr Thomson were fighting for about ten minutes and said: "I was just trying to split it up."

Reynolds' 53-year-old mother told the court that her son got along with Mr Thomson.

Ms Millar claimed Reynolds' sent her a letter while he was on remand in prison.

In it, Reynolds said: "He was a great guy, kind to me and certainly not deserving of what happened.

"Jim was one of the soundest guys and I know he made you happy. I would never have killed him."

Judge Lord Matthews has deferred sentence on both accused.

