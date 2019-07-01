Cabbie drove at private hire drivers after dispute outside club

The argument took place outside The Sanctuary in Glasgow at 2.30am on Monday.

A cabbie deliberately drove at four fellow private hire drivers after an argument broke out outside a nightclub in Glasgow.

The dispute took place outside The Sanctuary on Dumbarton Road, next to Thurso Street, at around 2.30am on Monday.

Following the disagreement, the suspect left the area in his grey Citroen Picasso heading towards the city centre.

However, he then returned and drove at speed towards the men - one of whom was standing on the road.

'Thankfully no one was hurt but it could have had terrible consequences if the car had hit the men, or indeed any of the clubbers or door staff who were about at the time.' Detective sergeant Bernadette Walls

They all managed to get away from the vehicle in time, but were left shaken.

Detective sergeant Bernadette Walls said: "Although we have spoken to a number of people who were at the club at the time, we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving by - especially if they have dashcams on their car - to see if they have captured the car, which had a South Lanarkshire Council licence plate, in the area at the time of the incident.

"Thankfully no one was hurt but it could have had terrible consequences if the car had hit the men, or indeed any of the clubbers or door staff who were about at the time."

