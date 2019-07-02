Family 'agonising' over mum missing for nearly two years

Police launch fresh appeal to solve mystery of Patricia Henry's disappearance in 2017.

Patricia Henry: Last seen in November 2017.

Police have launched a fresh appeal to find a mum who has been missing for nearly two years.

Patricia Henry, known to friends and family as Patti, hasn't been seen since November 2017, a month after she moved from Paisley to Girvan in Ayrshire.

Detectives believe the 46-year-old has "come to harm" and said it was an "agonising" time for her family.

Ms Henry's teenage daughter Alannah McGrory made an emotional appeal to mark the anniversary of her mother's disappearance.

But no further light has been shed on the mystery since then, prompting a fresh police appeal on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "This is an agonising time for Patricia's family. They have received no contact from her since she was last seen.

"We believe that if she was safe and well, she would have been in touch, in particular for family birthdays, Christmas and other key dates.

"She was a loved daughter, mother and aunt and all her family want to know is where she is and what has happened to her.‎"

Daughter's emotional appeal last November