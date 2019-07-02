Sex attacker grabs two teenagers within 30 minutes

The assaults happened on Glasgow's busy Buchanan Street on Monday afternoon.

Sex attacks: Buchanan Street. Google 2019

Two teenagers have been sexually assaulted by the same man during separate attacks in Glasgow.

The incidents, which took place just minutes apart, happened in the city centre on Monday afternoon.

The man approached a 14-year-old girl from behind on Buchanan Street at around 3.25pm and sexually assaulted her by touching her.

He then made off towards a nearby shopping centre where, at around 3.50pm, he did the same to an 18-year-old woman on the escalator.

Officers are now looking to trace the attacker.

Detective Constable Vhairi MacDonald said: "Although neither girl was injured, both were distressed by what happened.

"Whilst some people may not consider what the man did as serious, we do and we are glad both girls came forward.

"Officers are currently checking CCTV to identify the man, who we believe may have assaulted at least one other woman in the shopping centre, however at this time she has not come forward.

"We would appeal to her, or anyone else who was either approached by the man or who may have seen him or who indeed, may know who he is, to contact police."