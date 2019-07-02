Paedophile paid 93p to live stream child sex abuse

Mathew Bell directed several sex attacks via live stream from his home in North Ayrshire.

Guilty: Mathew Bell. Spindrift

A sales advisor is believed to be the first person in Scotland guilty of live streaming the abuse of children.

Mathew Bell directed the attacks from his home in Irvine, North Ayrshire.

The 51-year-old was in contact with both male and female paedophiles in the Philippines to prey on the children as he watched.

Bell paid 93p on one occasion to see a young girl being abused.

A judge heard how Scottish cybercrime experts had never witnessed such a case before in this country.

It also emerged Bell directed a man to rape an unconscious woman via live stream.

Bell is now behind bars after he pled guilty to four charges under the Sexual Offences Act.

This included "inciting the commission" of the sexual assault of children as well as well as conspiring to rape a woman.

Lord Arthurson told the first offender the crimes were of the "utmost depravity".

Bell will be sentenced later this month.

