Missing man's family makes emotional appeal for safe return

Ryan Coleman, 20, disappeared after leaving his home in East Kilbride on Friday.

Missing: Ryan Coleman disappeared on Friday. Police Scotland / Google 2019

The family of a missing man has made an emotional appeal for his safe return.

Ryan Coleman, 20, disappeared after leaving his home in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Coleman had arranged to meet a friend, but failed to turn up and has not been in contact with anyone since.

'If Ryan's reading this, it doesn't matter what you've done, son. Contact us - someone will come and get you.' Diane Cameron

His aunt, Diane Cameron, told STV News that the family were "not coping" with his disappearance.

She said: "It's out of character.

"If he was going out with friends and staying out - he would always be back by the Sunday.

"We don't care if he's in bother - we'll sort it. We just want him home.

"If Ryan's reading this, it doesn't matter what you've done, son.

"Contact us - someone will come and get you."

Mr Coleman, who has four brothers and lives at home with his mum, left the house with a black Adidas backpack.

On Monday night into early Tuesday morning, a search party made up of around 30 people scoured the streets for leads.

Later on Tuesday, Ms Cameron's son left for Hamilton after receiving a report that Mr Coleman had been seen in the area.

There has also been another unverified report that he was seen walking towards a bus terminal on Friday afternoon.

It is hoped that nearby CCTV has recorded his movements.

Ms Cameron added: "If someone has hurt him, or if there's been an incident, we just want to find him.

"We don't care who's involved - phone it in anonymously."

'Ryan's current whereabouts are unknown and the fact that he hasn't been in contact with friends or family for this period of time is out of character and causing concern.' Inspector Mark McLachlan

Police investigating Mr Coleman's disappearance have appealed for witnesses.

Inspector Mark McLachlan said: "Ryan's current whereabouts are unknown and the fact that he hasn't been in contact with friends or family for this period of time is out of character and causing concern.

"I would urge Ryan to make contact with us so that we can confirm he is safe and well."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

