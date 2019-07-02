Isle of Wight body confirmed as missing Scots student

Police are not treating the death of 22-year-old Rosie Johnson, from Glasgow, as suspicious.

A body found on the Isle of Wight last week is that of missing Glasgow student Rosie Johnson, police have confirmed.

The 22-year-old was last seen at her work at the PGL Little Canada activity centre in Wootton on Sunday, June 23.

A huge land, sea and air search was launched, involving police officers, the Coastguard and search and rescue teams.

Her body was recovered in the Wootton area on Friday afternoon.

Police are not treating her death as suspicious.

