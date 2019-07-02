£1.3m restoration work on picturesque bridge gets under way

Mauldslie Bridge - which crosses the River Clyde - is now undergoing improvement works.

Mauldslie Bridge: Improvement works have begun. Scottish Water

A picturesque bridge in South Lanarkshire will be preserved "for years to come" thanks to £1.3m improvement works.

Mauldslie Bridge - which was built in the 1800s and crosses the River Clyde - is now undergoing restoration work to strengthen the structure.

Ahead of the works, rigorous measures were taken to protect the local wildlife.

As well as waiting for young nesting birds to fledge before starting the work, the builders also installed a bat gate to prevent the mammals from being caught up in the development.

Protection measures have also been placed around an otter den nearby.

The bridge is owned by Scottish Water and provides access to Mauldslie Waste Water Treatment Works.

This improvement work is being carried out by Mackenzie Construction and is anticipated to take around 12 months for completion.

Project manager Stuart Sutherland stated: "Protection measures have been put in place around an otter den that's been spotted nearby and we also protected nesting bird sites within the bridge to allow the young birds to fledge before we started work.

"In addition, bat surveys were carried out and we installed measures to exclude bats from the bridge.

"This involved checking every crack or hole in the bridge for the presence of bats and either preventing access or installing a bat gate which allowed the bats to leave but prevented their return.

"Now that the bridge is clear of any wildlife which had taken up lodgings there, we can now push ahead with the repair work.

"Specialist stonemasons are being employed on the project to ensure the necessary care and attention is given on the restoration of this historical bridge."

Restoration: The bridge will be strengthened. Scottish Water

Joanna Peebles, communications manager for major projects at Scottish Water, added: "It's vital that we carry out this work on Mauldslie Bridge to protect and preserve the bridge for years to come.

"Working in such beautiful surroundings with historical importance, we're doing all we can to deliver this work respectfully and to help mitigate any impact on the local wildlife.

"The bridge will remain closed during these works and we'd urge people to follow diversion signs which are in place for alternative access routes.

"We'd like to thank everyone who lives in this area and visitors to the area for their patience and understanding."

