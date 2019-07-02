Body found in woodland during search for missing man

Ryan Coleman, 20, disappeared after leaving his home in East Kilbride on Friday.

Missing: A body has been found in the search for Ryan Coleman. Police Scotland

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing man.

Ryan Coleman, 20, disappeared after leaving his home in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Friday afternoon.

Mr Coleman had arranged to meet a friend, but failed to turn up and had not been in contact with anyone since.

Following a public appeal, Police Scotland confirmed that a body had been found in woodland on Tuesday night.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Mr Coleman's family have been notified.

A force spokeswoman told STV News: "At around 5pm on Tuesday, a body was found in woodland near to Langlands Road in East Kilbride.

"Formal identification is still to take place, however the family of Ryan Coleman have been informed of the recovery.

"There are no suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

On Facebook, the force added: "Police Scotland's appeal for information regarding Ryan Coleman is no longer required. Thank you to everyone for your assistance.

"We are unable to make further comment at this time."

Earlier on Tuesday, his aunt, Diane Cameron, told STV News that the family were "not coping" with his disappearance.

She said: "We don't care if he's in bother - we'll sort it. We just want him home.

"If Ryan's reading this, it doesn't matter what you've done, son.

"Contact us - someone will come and get you."

