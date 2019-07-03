Teenage killer boasted: 'I'm a murderer and I like it' 

Daniel Brown stabbed Daryl Nimmo, 25, to death at a flat in North Ayrshire in April.

Victim: Daryl Nimmo was stabbed to death. Spindrift / Google 2019

A killer who stabbed a man to death boasted: "I am a murderer and I like it."

Daniel Brown attacked Daryl Nimmo, 25, at a flat in Dalry, North Ayrshire, in April this year.

The 19-year-old was let go by police just 24 hours earlier after being caught with two knives in Edinburgh. He was then free to kill Mr Nimmo, who he had only recently met for the first time.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan told the High Court in Glasgow that Brown had a disturbing call with his mum hours before the murder.

Mr Mullan said: "He made a Facebook video call and brandished a machete-type knife threatening to stab people."

The victim was later found to have ten wounds to his neck and chest. He also had injuries to his arm, hands, head and stomach.

Brown told police how Mr Nimmo "begged for mercy" as he carried out the attack.

The teenager now faces a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday.

The court was told Brown, of West Pilton, Edinburgh, had convictions for having offensive weapons. He was also guilty of an assault a month before the murder.

Defence lawyer Gordon Martin told the court: "He deeply regrets his conduct. During the police interview, he said something like 'It was two lives wasted last night'.

"This is how he feels about matters."

The court also heard claims Brown had the knives in Edinburgh as he was considering "self-harm".

Lord Matthews remanded him in custody as sentencing was deferred for reports.

