Hundreds gather at funeral of youth worker Emma Faulds
Friends and family wore bright colours in memory of Ms Faulds, who died in May.
Hundreds of mourners paid tribute to Emma Faulds at her funeral on Wednesday.
Family and friends wore bright colours in memory of the youth worker, whose remains were found in a forest nearly two months after her disappearance.
Maverick, her beloved West Highland terrier, wore a bright-blue bow tie as he led the coffin and procession out of the church.
The funeral took place at New Laigh Kirk in Kilmarnock followed by a brief service at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium in Dreghorn.
On a Facebook page for family business Faulds the Butcher, a post encouraged mourners to wear something bright.
It said: "Emma wasn't one for dark colours so bright colourful clothes would be appreciated.
"As I mentioned last week the support and love from the community and beyond is very much appreciated by us all."
Ms Faulds, 39, was last seen on April 28 at Fairfield Park in Monkton, South Ayrshire. Her remains were later found in Galloway Forest, Dumfries and Galloway, on June 14.
A man has appeared in court charged with her murder.
Ross Willox was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice on May 10.
The 40-year-old from Ayrshire has been remanded in custody.
