Strikes at Glasgow Airport suspended for union vote

Jenness Mitchell

Hundreds of workers have already taken industrial action over a pay and pension dispute.

Planned strike action at Glasgow Airport on Friday has been suspended.

A walkout due to take place next Thursday has also been called off to allow union members time to vote on a revised pay offer from management.

Hundreds of workers - including security, fire and airfield support staff - have already taken industrial action over a pay and pension dispute.

Unite the union previously blamed the industrial action "escalation" on AGS Airports Ltd, claiming the company broke "an existing ACAS agreement made in 2016" in relation to employee pensions.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: "Following further talks, Unite has agreed to suspend the planned industrial action for Friday and Thursday, July 11.

"This is to allow Unite to conduct a consultative ballot with its members on our improved offer which we hope will result in a positive outcome.

"The ballot will be conducted between Thursday and Tuesday."

If the union members reject the deal, four further strikes will take place on July 12 (5.30am-9.30am), July 13 (7am-11am), July 14 (4pm-8pm) and July 15 (5.30am-9.30am).

Pat McIlvogue, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "A new offer has been put forward by Glasgow Airport management after a period of lengthy discussions.

"Unite will now ballot our membership on this latest offer and in a sign of goodwill on our part the strike action on July 5 and 11 has been suspended.

"We fully appreciate the inconvenience this action has caused the travelling public but it is our job to robustly challenge the attack on our members' pension scheme and get the best pay deal possible.

"It is ultimately up to the membership whether to accept or reject the offer - that's democracy."

Staff at Aberdeen International Airport - which is also owned by AGS - accepted a revised pay offer on Tuesday.

The agreement between Unite union members and airport management brought an end to months of disagreement and strike action.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.