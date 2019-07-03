  • STV
Quadruple amputee 'thrilled with gift' of new hands

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew

Scots mum Corinne Hutton underwent a double hand transplant in January this year.

With a firm handshake and a smile, Corinne Hutton shows STV News just how far she's come in the last six months.

Minutes later, the determined mother-of-one is cleaning up her kitchen and hoovering before driving off from her Lochwinnoch home in Renfrewshire behind the wheel of her car.

Ms Hutton admits it has been tough to make this progress, but she's thrilled with her achievements.

In January, the quadruple amputee became the first Scot to undergo a successful double hand transplant.

Amazing: Corinne Hutton underwent a double hand transplant in January. STV

She said: "I'm feeling good. The hands are good and the medications are starting to get in order.

"I just feel more like myself now."

The procedure was carried out at Leeds General Infirmary and since then, Ms Hutton has been receiving further treatment and physiotherapy in Glasgow.

She said: "Never for a minute have I felt like my new hands are not mine.

"I think they belong to me and I treat them like mine, but I constantly try and remember that I've been given this gift and I don't want to forget that."

Hospital: Ms Hutton fought hard to survive. Finding Your Feet

Following her surgery, the 49-year-old typed a letter to the donor's family to express her gratitude.

She said: "I have made contact with the donor's family through an intermediary.

"My letter to them should potentially be the lowest in the pile because I was never going to die without hands.

"Some people are living today because of their generosity and bravery.

"They replied to my letter and seem to be pleased with my progress. I hope it gives them a ray of light.

"I have offered to meet with them but I will leave it entirely up to them.

"If it helps them to hold my hand and know it's their loved one then I would never say no."

The last few months haven't been easy for Ms Hutton, who lost her own hands and feet after surviving acute pneumonia and sepsis in 2013.

She went on to establish the charity Finding Your Feet to help other amputees.

Her efforts to raise funds and awareness included climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in October 2018.

Every day, Ms Hutton says she now tackles "personal mountains" and is making steady improvements thanks to physiotherapists.

She said: "I've definitely bypassed what I could do with my stumps, which is great news. I can start to do so many things singlehandedly now.

"Things are starting to get faster and better.

"At the weekend, I was able to hold a hairdryer in one hand and a brush in the other and these are things people probably don't think about but I have not been able to do this for six years."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1434475-quadruple-amputee-s-rise-from-death-bed-to-mount-kilimanjaro/

Ms Hutton has had to return to hospital for brief spells since January.

She said: "I've had no problems with the hands but as I have no immune system at all, I pick up things that would normally have bypassed me at other times.

"I've had such a rough time over the last few months. I didn't even admit to myself how rotten I'd felt but the minute I felt better, I was like 'let me out'."

Glastonbury: Ms Hutton and her friends enjoyed the music festival.

Wrapped around her arm is a wristband from last weekend's challenge; Glastonbury music festival.

Ms Hutton joked that the weekend at times seemed harder than her Kilimanjaro climb.

She said: "I'm lucky to have a direct line to about five surgeons.

"I got a text message from one of them saying 'just be careful of the crowd surfing', so naturally I took that as being given the go-ahead.

"It was incredibly hot and sweaty. The terrain was really tough. I had to walk miles so my legs got swollen and I ended up in a wheelchair.

"I don't make life easy for myself or my friends, but I stuck it out and they helped me to push me. We just had the best time."

Kilimanjaro: Ms Hutton at the summit of the mountain.

Now at home, Ms Hutton intends to take things a little easier and continue with physiotherapy.

She added: "They are really looking after me. I really feel like a VIP.

"I can't ask for better treatment. It's just that the last few months have been a real test for us all."

