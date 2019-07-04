Man arrested after two teenage girls sexually assaulted

The assaults happened on Glasgow's Buchanan Street on Monday afternoon.

Buchanan Street: Man arrested after two teen assaulted. STV

A man has been arrested after two teenage girls were sexually assaulted in Glasgow city centre.

Both incidents took place within 30 minutes of each other on Monday in Buchanan Street and the Buchanan Galleries shopping centre.

A 14-year-old was allegedly touched inappropriately on Buchanan Street before an 18-year-old was targeted in the nearby shopping centre.

A 24-year-old man will appear in court later on Thursday.