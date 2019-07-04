Man dies after jumping into River Clyde to flee police

Officers were called to a fight outside a hostel on Clyde Street in Glasgow.

A man has died after jumping into the River Clyde to flee police after a fight.

Officers were called to a fight outside a hostel on Clyde Street in Glasgow at 4.15am on Thursday.

At least two men were involved in the incident before police arrived and a man was seen running away towards the Clyde.

The man then jumped into the river and drowned.

His body has been recovered but officers have yet to formally identify him.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At about 4.15am, police were called to a disturbance on Clyde Street.

"On arrival, a man was seen running off along Clyde Street before jumping into the water near the suspension bridge.

"Officers assisted by colleagues from the forces marine unit, coastguard, fire and ambulance tried to rescue him but were unable to do so.

"His body has since been recovered and enquiries are continuing."