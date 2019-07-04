Water and soil tests to take place at 'cancer fear' school

Health and safety concerns have been raised at Buchanan and St Ambrose High School campus.

Fears: Tests have been carried out.

A review has ordered for water and soil tests to be carried out at two schools where staff were diagnosed with cancer.

The team, appointed by the Scottish Government, is assessing evidence over health and safety concerns at Buchanan and St Ambrose High School campus in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

This includes the history and construction and maintenance of the buildings, which were built on a former landfill site.

Significant concerns have been raised about the school after incidents of blue water coming from taps.

Four current or former teachers have developed cancer and one child lost their sight - although North Lanarkshire Council insists these incidents are not linked to contamination at the school sites or problems with the water.

Paul Cackette and Dr Margaret Hannah, who are leading the review, have met the headteachers of both schools, as well as public health experts and other representatives from North Lanarkshire Council.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Water testing will be carried out by Scottish Water.

"Wider environmental testing at the campus will include soil, water and the integrity of the methane membrane, installed as a safety measure when the campus was built.

"The specific detail and locations of the testing will be determined by the review team in conjunction with SEPA and other environmental health bodies."

A North Lanarkshire Council spokeswoman added: "We note that the independent review has announced its intention to carry out additional testing of the water and site.

"We have been provided with no details of the specifics of this testing and we will continue to provide the review team all necessary cooperation."

