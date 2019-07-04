Fears for missing man who failed to arrive at work

Gregor Gibbons was last seen leaving his home in Colston, Glasgow, on Tuesday.

A search is being carried out to find a missing man who failed to turn up for work.

Gregor Gibbons was last seen leaving his home on Colston Avenue in Colston, Glasgow, at 6pm on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old got into his white Ford Fiesta to go to work but never showed up and has failed to return home.

Mr Gibbons was last seen on the Forth and Clyde Canal Path between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

He is thought to have been walking from Bishopbriggs towards Kilsyth.

Inspector Pauline Thomson said: "Our concern for Gregor is growing as he has never gone missing before and he is very close to his family and friends.

"For him not to be in touch with them is completely out of character.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Gregor or who may have seen his white Ford Fiesta to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could help us find him.

"His family is understandably very upset at his disappearance and just want to know he is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.