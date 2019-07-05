Asbestos memorial event expects to draw largest crowd

Clydeside Action on Asbestos is holding the event in Glasgow on Friday.

Memorial: The event will take place in Glasgow. Pixabay

An annual memorial event for victims of asbestos-related diseases is expected to draw the biggest attendance in its history.

Clydeside Action on Asbestos (CAA) anticipates more than 130 people to turn up to the event in Glasgow on Friday.

The charity was established in 1984 by men who have been affected by related conditions and has been holding memorial services for around ten years.

Phyllis Craig, CAA manager, said: "Each year, we see more people being diagnosed with an asbestos-related condition in Scotland.

"It is of the utmost importance that we take time to reflect on all those who have died throughout the world and take time to remember family members, friends and colleagues who have died in Scotland through no fault of their own.

"However, today, we also want to focus on the positives steps that are being taken to help those who are currently living with a diagnosis of the terminal illness mesothelioma."

The charity claims prevention is the only way to stop future generations from being affected by asbestos-related diseases.

Kevin Blyth, a consultant respiratory physician with a special interest in mesothelioma, claims to have noticed a rise in the number of people diagnosed with the condition.

CAA is jointly campaigning with trade unions GMB, Unite, EIS and Unison to campaign to have the fibres removed from Scottish schools to protect future generations.

Anas Sarwar MSP will be addressing the memorial to show his support for people who have been impacted by asbestos.

He said: "The legacy of asbestos use in Scotland is frankly appalling.

"I am committed to doing all that I can in to support those who are living with the consequences of being exposed to asbestos.

"I greatly admire the work of CAA and the fact that they have been representing people with asbestos related conditions for over 35 years."

The memorial will be held in Provand's Lordship Gardens at 12pm.

