Man exposed himself to four-year-old girl in Tesco toy aisle
Tesco staff alerted police to the man's behaviour before he fled from the store in Paisley.
A man exposed himself to a four-year-old girl in the toy aisle of a Tesco.
Police were called to the store in East Lane, Paisley, at 3.10pm on Thursday.
Tesco staff alerted officers to the man's behaviour before he fled from the shop.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm police were called at 3.10pm on Thursday regarding a man having exposed himself to a four-year-old girl within Tesco in East Lane in Paisley.
"Police enquiries are continuing."