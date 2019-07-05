Former navy officer caught with guns and ammunition 

Six handguns and a shotgun were recovered from Robert Lockhart's cottage in Argyll.

Robert Lockhart: Caught with guns. Police Scotland

A former Merchant Navy officer with a fascination for guns has been jailed for four years after being caught with an arsenal of weapons.

Police raided the home of 50-year-old Robert Lockhart in Appin, Argyll, last November after Border Force officials intercepted a package addressed to him containing a handgun.

Six more handguns, a shotgun and ammunition were seized by police and the National Crime Agency.

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: "He has a fascination with guns. He would sit on a Saturday watching Westerns with guns at his side, which perhaps is childlike."

Lockhart, a cruise ship engineer who also served many years in the Merchant Navy, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to a series of firearms charges.

Judge Lady Stacey said: "What the police found was the guns, none of which was capable of being fired, but which could be modified, and some ammunition, some blank and some not.

"I have to take a serious view of this. Such weapons unmodified can be used to frighten people and modified they can be used to kill and they may be stolen by other people.

"Gun control is an important matter and you have blatantly breached it."

The court heard Border Force seized the package containing the handgun and officials later swooped on Lockhart's cottage, seizing a total of seven handguns.

Lockhart then admitted he had a "decommissioned" shotgun in a cabinet.

Police also seized ammunition and flares.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.