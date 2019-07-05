Thieves ram-raid Co-op store in bid to steal cash machine

The attempted robbery happened at a store in Langholm, Dumfries, on Friday.

Raid: Thieves smashed into the shopfront.

Thieves have ram-raided a Co-op in a bid to steal a cash machine.

The attempted robbery happened at a store on Glenesk Road in Langholm, Dumfries, in the early hours of Friday.

An attempt was made to steal the store's ATM which failed, resulting in the shop being badly damaged.

Police believe a 4x4 was used in the ram raid and are checking CCTV.

Inspector William McDicken said: "This has been a determined attempt to breach the security of the shop using a vehicle to smash through the front doors.

"We are looking for what is probably a badly damaged 4x4-type vehicle and a second vehicle appears to have been at the scene at the time of this crime.

"I would ask anyone to get in in touch if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area of the Cooperative in Langholm especially after the store closed around 10pm on Thursday night, or indeed in the days leading up to this crime.



"I would particularly appeal to anyone who may have private CCTV, or a dashcam in their vehicle, to review it themselves, for any vehicles moving about the town, either late on Thursday evening, or early on Friday morning."