  • STV
  • MySTV

Man murdered on doorstep after row with two brothers

STV

Kevin McGuire was stabbed to death after returning from a Kevin Bridges gig in October.

Kevin McGuire: Kamran and Rizwan Ahmed pounced on the 51-year-old.
Kevin McGuire: Kamran and Rizwan Ahmed pounced on the 51-year-old.

A man was murdered on his own doorstep after a row with two brothers.

Kevin McGuire was stabbed to death after returning from a Kevin Bridges gig in October.

Kamran and Rizwan Ahmed pounced on the 51-year-old who was left lying in a pool of blood at the house in Wishaw, Lanarkshire.

A judge heard how Mr McGuire believed his partner Shona Briody had cheated on him with Rizwan.

The pair appeared at the High Court in Glasgow, with Kamran, 27, pleading guilty to murder.

His 31-year-old engineer brother, who also faced the same accusation, admitted to the reduced charge of assault.

The pair were remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

Popular Mr McGuire was a well known door-to-door agent for a loan company.

The High Court in Glasgow was told Mr McGuire and Ms Briody had been in a relationship for 14 years.

But it emerged he had accused her of having slept with Rizwan, who lived with Mr McGuire's niece.

Court: Both attacked Kevin McGuire.
Court: Both attacked Kevin McGuire.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson asked Ms Briody: "Kevin McGuire thought there was something between you and him?"

She replied: "Yes, he did. He would bring it up, he was not happy about it."

The night before the killing, the couple went to the Kevin Bridges gig at Glasgow's Hydro.

Mr McGuire ordered a whisky at the Hydro while Ms Briody had a fruit cider.

But, after taking their seats, Ms Briody recalled her partner "getting a bit more upset".

She said: "This was when he started getting the stuff in his head about Rizwan.

"He was asking was I going to his house. At this, I felt that I wanted to leave.

"He just seemed that he wanted to have an argument about Rizwan again."

Ms Briody decided "enough was enough" and left mid-gig. Her son picked her up and took the mum home.

As they were in the car, Mr McGuire later called to say he was heading to the Ahmed house in Wishaw.

Ms brody feared the worst believing her lover would be attacked.

The court heard Mr McGuire ended up in a row with the Ahmeds outside their home.

Mr McGuire then tried to flee, but was held by Rizwan before his brother smacked him with a baseball bat.

The victim was likely knocked out, but managed to stagger away. However, the Ahmeds soon jumped into a friend's car and tailed him.

They found Mr McGuire outside his home pouncing on him in the garden. Rizwan repeatedly punched Kevin who was battered against his front door.

Mr Nelson then explained: "Kamran Ahmed was carrying a weapon with a long blade.

"Rizwan Ahmed stepped back... Kamran then repeatedly struck Kevin McGuire."

Kamran was heard to tell a woman: "We need to go. I've just killed a guy."

'We need to go. I've just killed a guy.'
Kamran Ahmed

Ms Briody could see her lover being attacked through the frosted glass of her door.

She said: "Kevin was not moving. I felt scared and numb."

Mr McGuire was discovered lying in a large pool of blood. He was taken to hospital but never recovered.

He had a number of stab wounds with the fatal one to his leg.

The brothers fled to Glasgow - it was there they were traced three days later.

The Ahmeds had originally had gone on trial before entering guilty pleas.

The duo also admitted to the earlier assault on Mr McGuire shortly before the killing.

Lord Tyre deferred for reports until August 1 in Edinburgh.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.