Quadruple amputee Corinne Hutton recognised with award

The sepsis survivor has been given a British Citizen Award for her work with Finding Your Feet.

Medal: Corinne Hutton with event host Matt Allwright and Jonny McQuarrie. British Citizen Awards

A quadruple amputee who fought back from the brink of death has been recognised at the Palace of Westminster with a British Citizen Award.

Corinne Hutton, from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire, was recognised for her services to the community with a BCAc at a prestigious presentation on Thursday.

Several years ago, the mum-of-one contracted sepsis following a bout of pneumonia.

In order to save her life, surgeons were left with no choice but to amputate her hands and both her legs below the knee.

In January this year, she became the first Scot to undergo a successful double hand transplant.

Survivor: Ms Hutton battled back from the brink of death. Finding Your Feet

After losing her hands and feet in 2013, Ms Hutton has gone on to accomplish many amazing feats and now devotes her time to the charity she founded to support amputees throughout the UK.

With the aim of reducing social isolation through peer support and sporting activity, Finding Your Feet now supports over 500 amputees and runs 50 clubs per month.

The clubs include swimming, pilates, ampu-teas (coffee mornings and peer support), crafts, bowling, climbing, skiing and karting.

The charity also offers free counselling services as well as access to a holistic massage therapist.

Raring to go: Ms Hutton behind the wheel of her car with her new hands. STV

On receiving her medal, inscribed with the words For the Good of the Country, Ms Hutton said: "I'm embarrassed but flattered to be considered eligible for this honour.

"I do what I need to do for survival mostly and in the need to be a good mum and set a good example to Rory.

"In helping others, it takes my mind off my woes and ensures that I feel lucky to be alive every single day, smelling the roses along the way.

"To be awarded for that seems slightly unfair but might just encourage others to get back up after a fall, fight to get back to a positive life and take every opportunity offered."

Kilimanjaro: Ms Hutton at the summit of the mountain.

Jonny McQuarrie, managing director of One Stop Stores Limited, presented the medal to Ms Hutton.

He said: "Cor's dedication through her work and selfless devotion to help others embodies everything the British Citizen Awards exemplifies.

"Cor has grabbed life and defies all conceptions of disability in order to help others through her founding charity and her own personal challenges.

"This really shows what can truly be done if you put your mind to it, no matter what gets in your way.

"Very best of luck to Cor and her 'Troopers' in the future and congratulations on a very well-deserved award."

Awareness: Ms Hutton posed for Organ Donation Week.

In the last five years, Finding Your Feet has raised more than £700,000 to support clubs and activities.

Ms Hutton has personally raised a substantial amount of this money through personal challenges.

She completed the London Triathlon, and became the first female quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis and reach Mount Kilimanjaro's summit.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6055183956001-news-190703-corinne-16x9.jpg" />

Earlier this week, she told STV News her new hands were making her feel "more like myself".

She said: "Never for a minute have I felt like my new hands are not mine.

"I think they belong to me and I treat them like mine, but I constantly try and remember that I've been given this gift and I don't want to forget that.

"I've definitely bypassed what I could do with my stumps, which is great news. I can start to do so many things singlehandedly now.

"Things are starting to get faster and better.

"At the weekend, I was able to hold a hairdryer in one hand and a brush in the other and these are things people probably don't think about but I have not been able to do this for six years."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.