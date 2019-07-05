Investigation into 'unexplained' death of 83-year-old woman

The pensioner was found dead inside a house in Renfrewshire on Thursday morning.

Erskine: Forensic officers were called to Macduff. Google 2019

The death of a Renfrewshire pensioner is being treated as unexplained.

The 83-year-old woman was found dead inside a house in Macduff, Erskine, shortly before 10am on Thursday.

Forensic offers were sent out to the scene to carry out investigation works.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of her death.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 9.55am on Thursday, July 4 an 83-year-old woman was found dead within a property on Macduff.

"A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death. Her death is being treated as unexplained."

