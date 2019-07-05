Distraught wife pleads for missing husband to come home

Gregor Gibbons went missing on Tuesday evening when he left his home in Colston, Glasgow.

Missing: Gregor Gibbons vanished on the way to his work.

The distraught wife of a man who vanished on the way to work has begged for him to come home.

Mr Gibbons, who works in a printing firm, had reportedly been seen at the Clyde and Forth Canal path near Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

But his white Ford Fiesta was found on Friday morning on Grovepark Street in Maryhill, Glasgow.

The 32-year-old's wife, Leanne, has spoken of her devastation at his disappearance.

Mrs Gibbons said: "Gregor, I don't know why you've not been in touch but we all love you and just want you to come home.

"We all, especially our nephews Aaron, Max and Scott, miss you very much and we just want you back.

"Please get in touch with us or the police to let us know you are OK.

"We'd like to appeal to anyone to come forward with any information and contact police as soon as possible."

Mr Gibbons' dad and brother accompanied Mrs Gibbons at Maryhill Police Station as the family made a public appeal.

Concerned relatives reported Mr Gibbons missing on Wednesday morning after he failed to turn up for work.

On Friday morning, underwater marine units were dispatched and police officers in kayaks searched the canal near Twechar Bridge.

Specialist search officers are scouring the family home in Colston, in the north of Glasgow, for clues.

Witnesses described Mr Gibbons as wearing a grey hooded top when he was seen at the canal on Tuesday evening - suggesting he may have changed his clothes.

Police: Major searches are being carried out.

Inspector Pauline Thomson said: "Our concern for Gregor is growing as he has never gone missing before and he is very close to his family and friends.

"For him not to be in touch with them is completely out of character.

"Our inquiries at the moment have focussed around speaking with Gregor's family, friends and work colleagues.

"We've has support from our dog branch and air support unit and today we will be focusing our inquiries along the canal path and canal from Maryhill all the way up to Kirkintilloch.

"We've also got police officers on foot and on off-road mountain bikes along the canal paths or make sure Gregor hasn't tripped or fallen and we're just looking for his safe return.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Gregor or who may have seen his white Ford Fiesta to contact us.

"Any small piece of information could help us find him.

"His family is understandably very upset at his disappearance and just want to know he is safe and well."