Car on its side after smash causes rush-hour tailbacks

The crash happened on the Clydeside Expressway at Glasgow Harbour at around 4pm on Friday.

Crash: The incident happened at around 4pm on Friday. Traffic Scotland

A car that flipped on its side after a smash caused a traffic jam on a busy Glasgow road during rush-hour.

The three-vehicle crash happened on the Clydeside Expressway at Glasgow Harbour shortly before 4pm on Friday.

As well as the black car on its side, another black vehicle has suffered damage to its bumper.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, however there have been no reports of serious injuries.

Traffic Scotland advised drivers to pass with care while the eastbound carriageway on the A814 was reduced to one lane - causing queues during rush-hour.

It was eventually reopened shortly after 5pm.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council stated: "The vehicle has been recovered and both lanes are now open."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: "We were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the Clydeside Expressway at around 3.35pm.

"There have been no reports of injuries."

