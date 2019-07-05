Manhunt launched to find 'high risk' missing homeless man
Steven Pinnington, 37, is originally from the Liverpool area but recently moved to Glasgow.
A manhunt has been launched to track down a missing homeless man, who police have described as "high risk".
Steven Pinnington, 37, is originally from the Liverpool area but recently moved to Glasgow after several years in and around Birmingham.
He is currently homeless and was last seen in Glasgow on June 14.
Police have described him as a "vulnerable person" and are urging members of the public not to approach him.
If spotted, police should be contacted immediately.
A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland seeks assistance from the public to locate a high risk missing person.
"Steven Pinnington, aged 37, originates from the Liverpool area and has a Liverpudlian accent.
"In recent years he has resided in and around the Birmingham area and very recently moved to Glasgow.
"He is homeless in the Glasgow area and is considered a vulnerable person who was last seen in Glasgow on June 14, 2019.
"Any assistance from the public to locate Pinnington safely would be welcomed.
"Members of the public are asked not approach this man but simply contact the police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
