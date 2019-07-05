Manhunt launched to find 'high risk' missing homeless man

Steven Pinnington, 37, is originally from the Liverpool area but recently moved to Glasgow.

Missing: Police want to track down Steven Pinnington. Police Scotland / Pixabay

A manhunt has been launched to track down a missing homeless man, who police have described as "high risk".

Steven Pinnington, 37, is originally from the Liverpool area but recently moved to Glasgow after several years in and around Birmingham.

He is currently homeless and was last seen in Glasgow on June 14.

Police have described him as a "vulnerable person" and are urging members of the public not to approach him.

If spotted, police should be contacted immediately.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland seeks assistance from the public to locate a high risk missing person.

"Steven Pinnington, aged 37, originates from the Liverpool area and has a Liverpudlian accent.

"In recent years he has resided in and around the Birmingham area and very recently moved to Glasgow.

"He is homeless in the Glasgow area and is considered a vulnerable person who was last seen in Glasgow on June 14, 2019.

"Any assistance from the public to locate Pinnington safely would be welcomed.

"Members of the public are asked not approach this man but simply contact the police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.