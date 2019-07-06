Fire crews tackle blaze in tenement block above shops

Firefighters were called to the scene on Saturday morning.

Fire: Crews are tackling the blaze.

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in a tenement building above a row of shops in South Lanarkshire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident on Blantyre Main Street just before 10am on Saturday.

Six appliances were sent to the scene were crews remain as they attempt to extinguish the flames as smoke fills the air of the small town.

Local reports suggest that the shops under the affected flats have been significantly damaged.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Six appliances were sent to Blantyre Main Street after reports of a fire in a tenement block at around 9.58am this morning.

"Crews remain at the scene."